Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 2,123 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34.

Shares of RVMD opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after buying an additional 1,457,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,063,000 after buying an additional 1,355,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

