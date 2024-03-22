Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Wrap Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,044 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 485% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,033 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

