Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alight Call Options (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Alight by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Alight by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Alight by 387.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 306,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

