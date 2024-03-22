StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9,674.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,140.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

