StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UUU opened at $1.52 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

