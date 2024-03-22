StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

