StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

