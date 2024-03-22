StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

