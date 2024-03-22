StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $177.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

