StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

