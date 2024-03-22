StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.14 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

