StockNews.com Upgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

