Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after acquiring an additional 657,310 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

