Stuart M. Grant Buys 50,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eyenovia Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday.
Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
