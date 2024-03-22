Stuart M. Grant Buys 50,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eyenovia Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

