Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $429.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.73. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $272.05 and a twelve month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

