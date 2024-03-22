Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

