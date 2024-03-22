Sunrun Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 61,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 31,312 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,886 shares of company stock worth $4,392,790 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

