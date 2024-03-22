Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company's stock.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

