Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Reiterated by Singular Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Singular Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

