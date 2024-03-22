Superior Group of Companies’ (SGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Singular Research

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

