Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 244,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,257,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
SG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.91.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
