Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TNGX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 89,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.