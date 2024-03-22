Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.38. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 31,053 shares.
TNGX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
