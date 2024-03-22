Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.38. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 31,053 shares.

TNGX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Tango Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

