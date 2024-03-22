Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $111.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

