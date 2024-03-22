Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Targa Resources stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

