Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.95. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 8,813,535 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $579.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

