TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze Sells 10,149 Shares

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.21), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($418,234.41).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TBCG opened at GBX 3,250 ($41.37) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,993.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,865.52. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,110 ($26.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,340 ($42.52). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 546.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.