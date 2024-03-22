TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze Sells 10,149 Shares

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.21), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($418,234.41).
TBC Bank Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TBCG opened at GBX 3,250 ($41.37) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,993.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,865.52. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,110 ($26.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,340 ($42.52). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 546.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
