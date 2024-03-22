Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WT opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.