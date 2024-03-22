Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $474,000 Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of APGE stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apogee Therapeutics Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
