Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNK. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.7 %
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
