Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $10.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HSBC from $9.50 to $10.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

