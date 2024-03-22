Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,093 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $11.40 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

