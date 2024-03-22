Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 4.1 %

TER stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.