The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.32. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

