The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $353.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $355.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

