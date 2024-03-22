The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NAPA opened at $9.03 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $215,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $215,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 210,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,284,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 301,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

