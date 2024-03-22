The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.