The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
The GEO Group Price Performance
NYSE GEO opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.
