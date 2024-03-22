The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

KHC stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

