TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $85.53. Approximately 1,314,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,407,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. On average, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

