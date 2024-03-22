Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

TOL stock opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

