Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $195.37 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

