Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Up 3.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.65 and last traded at $82.29. Approximately 1,026,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,136,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

