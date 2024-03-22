Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 444,111 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 182,022 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.65 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

