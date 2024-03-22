Traders Purchase Large Volume of OPKO Health Call Options (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 31,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,194% compared to the typical volume of 2,447 call options.

OPKO Health Stock Up 4.5 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.80. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 over the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

