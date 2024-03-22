Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,211 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 put options.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTDR. Benchmark began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

