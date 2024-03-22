Trainline (LON:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $387.80

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 387.80 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 371.01 ($4.72), with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381 ($4.85).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.72) to GBX 428 ($5.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.02) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.42).
View Our Latest Research Report on Trainline
Trainline Stock Performance
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.