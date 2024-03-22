Trainline (LON:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $387.80

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 387.80 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 371.01 ($4.72), with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381 ($4.85).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.72) to GBX 428 ($5.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.02) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.42).

The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,420.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 294.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

