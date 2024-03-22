Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 5.4 %

TRVN opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.