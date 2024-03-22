Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Laura Whyte Purchases 19,500 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Laura Whyte purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £14,430 ($18,370.46).

Trifast Price Performance

LON TRI opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £95.28 million, a PE ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 1.19. Trifast plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRI

About Trifast

(Get Free Report)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.