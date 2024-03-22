Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.43

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 403436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 472.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after acquiring an additional 791,940 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after acquiring an additional 561,703 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.