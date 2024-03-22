Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.43

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 403436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

